Suspected fraudsters confess how they dupe their victims with fake dollars in Lagos

Two suspected dollar fraudsters in Lagos identified as Mr. George Osagie, 51 and Makinde Kudus, 28, have confessed that they were trained as scammers and have duped many people of millions of Naira with fake Dollars.

They revealed that once they were able to stir the greed in any person, such a person became an easy prey.

The suspects were arrested in a popular hotel and paraded at the State Command and exhibits were recovered which included the fake dollars they had used in their operations.

This was confirmed by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, at the State Command, Ikeja, Lagos.

The police boss said on 28th June, 2018, the police received information from members of the public that there were some group of persons going around the metropolis defrauding innocent people through magical means. Based on the information, operatives from FSARS, Ikeja and the Command swung into action and arrested them at Nglasia Hotel, Ilasa, Lagos.

He said that they were searched and in the process some exhibits were recovered from them which included gallons of liquid label, cash tank of US dollars suspected to be fake and platinum brokers international incorporation documents.

CP Edgal said that during interrogation, they confessed that it was their means of livelihood and they had duped many people because of their greed.

He said that on further investigation, the police discovered that the gang had duped one Victoria Awoniyi of the sum of N5m, Taiwo Kayode, N300,000, Adebisi Adebayo, N500,000 and many other victims. The police boss said that investigations were still on in view of arresting other members of the gang for prosecution.

The suspects, they admitted that it was their daily routine and that the exhibits recovered from them including the fake dollars were the instruments they used.

They confessed that many became victims due to their greed and foolishness. They said that some of the victims believed that they can double their money with the dollars they were shown but do not ask where they got the dollars from and why they (the suspects) wanted to help them multiply their money instead of doing so for their own relations.