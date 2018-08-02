Local News

Sweet Woman: Actress Halima Abubakar Looks Radiant In New Photos

 

Halima Abubakar

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar looks pretty in these new photos she just shared.

After going through a trying time battling an ailment that arose as a result of complications from a fibroid operation she underwent in India in April of last year, the Kogi State actress is fully back, hail and hearty.

Halima Abubakar, who is of Ebira extraction in Kogi State recently took the centre stage at the Ebira Day Carnival that held in December, 2017 representing the First Lady of the State, Hajia Rashidat Bello, at the function.

Presently, pictures of her parading her deadly curves are trending on the social media with the actress looking as captivating as ever.

In 2011, she won the Afro Hollywood Best Actress award. She is 33 years old and was born in Kano State.

See more photos:

