Entertainment, Lifestyle, Trending

TECNO MOBILE IS SET TO THRILL FANS WITH A MEGA SPARK PARTY!!!

After an amazing first edition, TECNO Mobile in partnership with Google is set to host fun loving Lagosians to another edition of the TECNO Spark Party-an event which is simply aimed at entertaining and celebratingsmartphonebut most especially TECNO fans.

The Spark party, which is a free event, comes just weeks after the leading mobile phone maker, unveiled its new SPARK 2device and days after it gave four talented Nigerians ONE Million Naira each to chase their dreams.

The TECNO Spark Party which is slated to take place on Friday 10th of August 2018 at the Muri Okunola park, Lagos. Last year’s party was talked about for a long time and trended on various social media platforms. This year’s event promises to be one of the best parties of the year as musical artists such as SlimCase and Solid Star, Dj Consequence and Celebrity OAP and Hype King Dotun will be there to Spark up your night!

Follow all of TECNO Nigeria’s Social Media platforms for more information and to win yourself invites.


You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 9th August

Infinix Smart 2 Pro – Unboxing and first impression

Throwback photos of fearless female lawmaker, Boma Goodhead confronting more than a dozen Police officers in 2005

Something frightful is about to happen in Nigeria – FFK

World Cup Bets Gulped $453.4billion

Ghanaian actress Ella Mensah, robbed in Festac, Lagos (Photos)

Undergraduate buys N1million worth of phones with fake credit alert; declared wanted by SARS

You have zero tolerance for corruption yet Akpabio is now APC Akwa Ibom state chairman – Omokri to Buhari

In Spite Of Difficulty, President Buhari Has Been Growing The Economy – Yemi Osinbajo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *