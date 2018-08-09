TECNO MOBILE IS SET TO THRILL FANS WITH A MEGA SPARK PARTY!!!

After an amazing first edition, TECNO Mobile in partnership with Google is set to host fun loving Lagosians to another edition of the TECNO Spark Party-an event which is simply aimed at entertaining and celebratingsmartphonebut most especially TECNO fans.

The Spark party, which is a free event, comes just weeks after the leading mobile phone maker, unveiled its new SPARK 2device and days after it gave four talented Nigerians ONE Million Naira each to chase their dreams.

The TECNO Spark Party which is slated to take place on Friday 10th of August 2018 at the Muri Okunola park, Lagos. Last year’s party was talked about for a long time and trended on various social media platforms. This year’s event promises to be one of the best parties of the year as musical artists such as SlimCase and Solid Star, Dj Consequence and Celebrity OAP and Hype King Dotun will be there to Spark up your night!

Follow all of TECNO Nigeria’s Social Media platforms for more information and to win yourself invites.