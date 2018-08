Teebillz is already matchmaking his son, Jamil with Tuface’s last child Olivia. He posted a video of them, with jam jam trying to ask Olivia to get into a ride (what we should believe) but Olivia disappointed him by turning him down. Teebillz captioned the video;

Olivia where you at? I’m bout to pick you up in my Gwag…… why you dey form now babe!!! Bcos your parents dey look us 👀….:::❤️😍😂 #MiniMe #FlashBackFriday #MySon #JamJam #OliviaDisappointMe. Watch video below….