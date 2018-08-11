TeeBillz reacts after a fan said his son, Jamil will end up in Quilox club

Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage estranged husband, TeeBillz has spoken up and set the record straight with a savage response he gave to a nosy fan who talked about his son.

Yesterday, a fan said that Jamil Balogun, the son of singer, Tiwa Savage and TeeBillz will end up carrying casket for Quilox, the popular club in Lagos.

It all started when Teebillz shared a photo of his son Jamil posing with his ride, and a fan took to the comment section on the picture saying very soon the boy will end up in club Quilox; the reason for such comment is unknown as it was unrelated to the photo.

However, Tee billz was sure to handle the matter with maturity as he failed to insult the fan rather, he gave a savage response stating where his son would be.

Check out his response below;