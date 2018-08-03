TeeBillz Shows Support For Tiwa Savage’s New Single Amid Divorce Rumours

TeeBillz & Tiwa

Despite reports of a possible divorce, TeeBillz is has shown support to his estranged wife, Tiwa Savage after she released her new single ‘LovaLova’.

Recall that TeeBillz was her manager before things went sour between the two after they married. And just like the old days when he took it upon himself to promote her songs, he is back at it again.

In an Instagram post, Teebillz wrote ‘New music from the incomparable Tiwa Savage featuring Duncan Mighty’.

The move has left some people excited as fans of the two celebrities also applauded the move.

Tiwa has since replied with a short note saying ‘Thank You’.

