TeeBillz Supports Tiwa Savage As She Releases New Single ‘LovaLova’

Despite reports of a possible divorce, TeeBillz is still showing love and support to his day one girl, Tiwa Savage.

Reminiscent of the good old days when he usually pushed her brand as her manager, Mr Balogun, who had a mini hiatus from social media is back to promoting the superstar’s music.



In an Instagram post, Teebillz wrote ‘New music from the incomparable Tiwa Savage featuring Duncan Mighty’. While Tiwa replied with a short note saying ‘Thank You’.

This gesture made some of their fans really excited as they praised TeeBillz for his selflessness.

See some of their reactions below

Leave a Comment…

comments