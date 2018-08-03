Entertainment, Gossip, Uncategorized

TeeBillz Supports Tiwa Savage As She Releases New Single ‘LovaLova’

Despite reports of a possible divorce, TeeBillz is still showing love and support to his day one girl, Tiwa Savage.

Reminiscent of the good old days when he usually pushed her brand as her manager, Mr Balogun, who had a mini hiatus from social media is back to promoting the superstar’s music.
TeeBillz Supports Tiwa Savage

In an Instagram post, Teebillz wrote ‘New music from the incomparable Tiwa Savage featuring Duncan Mighty’. While Tiwa replied with a short note saying ‘Thank You’.

READ  Omawumi is the most intelligent woman I have ever met – Husband, Tosin Yusuf

This gesture made some of their fans really excited as they praised TeeBillz for his selflessness.

See some of their reactions below

TeeBillz Supports Tiwa Savage

TeeBillz Supports Tiwa Savage

TeeBillz Supports Tiwa Savage

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

“I almost lost my life working with you” – Waje’s former Personal Assistant calls her out

IK Ogbonna’s Wife Reveals How She Overcame Depression

It’s okay to revenge if someone offends you and doesn’t apologize – Nairabet CEO

Adewale Adeleke blasts student asking for a new hostel at his dad’s university

Yoruba boys are too lousy, Igbo boys are coded and cool to date” – Ex beauty queen, Ronke Tiamiyu says

Simi Reveals What It Felt Like To Perform On The Same Stage With Lagbaja (Photo)

How can you have a face like that and not be friendly – Reno Omokri trolls Oshiomhole

Mikel Obi’s girlfriend, Olga denies allegation that he is not helping his family

Teebillz Promotes Tiwa Savage’s New Song On His Instagram Page Despite Divorce

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *