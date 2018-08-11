Teen asked God for help paying for college in note tied to balloons, a minister found it and answered her prayer

Mykehia Curry is going to be the first member of her family to go to college, but she needed a little help to get there.

The Macon, Georgia, 18-year-old took out student loans to pay for her tuition and housing at Albany State University, but she didn’t have money for some of the things she’d need for her first time living away from home.

Curry’s mom is on disability, so money has been tight.

On Saturday, just days before she was scheduled to leave for school, she asked God for help.

“I wrote a note that said ‘God please help me get the rest of my stuff for college. Then I said ‘Amen, I love you God’ and I wrote my name and number” Curry told CNN. She tied the note to three helium balloons leftover from her grandmother’s birthday celebration and let them go.

“When I was writing the note, I was just trying to reach out to God. I didn’t know where it would land. I thought that someone would pick it up and call me and tell me they got it or just throw it in the trash” she said.

The balloons flew about 15 miles northeast and carried the note to Gray, Georgia. That’s where Jerome Jones, a Baptist minister, found it. Jones also works for Georgia Power and spotted the balloons on Monday while he was out on a job.

“I saw something shiny and floating, so I walked over there and I got it and it was balloons with a note tied to it. They floated all night and they landed right in my hands, I mean, practically” he said.

He called Curry and offered to buy what she needed. “He said they would love to help me out.I was so shocked and surprised” Curry said.