Teenager prays to God for help in paying for college in a note tied to balloons, a minister found it and answered her prayer

An 18-year-old student gets so surprised after she writes a prayer to God for help in paying for college in a note tied to balloons, a minister found it and answered her prayer.

The young lady who goes by the name, ‘Mykehia Curry’ is going to be the first member of her family to go to college.

Curry’s mom is on disability, so money has been tight. So last week Saturday, just days before she was scheduled to leave for school, she asked God for help.

“I wrote a note that said ‘God please help me get the rest of my stuff for college. Then I said ‘Amen, I love you God’ and I wrote my name and number” Curry told CNN.

She tied the note to three helium balloons leftover from her grandmother’s birthday celebration and let them go.

“When I was writing the note, I was just trying to reach out to God. I didn’t know where it would land. I thought that someone would pick it up and call me and tell me they got it or just throw it in the trash” she said.

The balloons flew about 15 miles northeast and carried the note to Gray, Georgia. That’s where Jerome Jones, a Baptist minister, found it. Jones also works for Georgia Power and spotted the balloons on Monday while he was out on a job.

“I saw something shiny and floating, so I walked over there and I got it and it was balloons with a note tied to it. They floated all night and they landed right in my hands, I mean, practically” he said.

He called Curry and offered to buy what she needed.

“He said they would love to help me out.I was so shocked and surprised”

Curry said.