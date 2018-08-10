Tesla CEO Elon Musk just made $1.4 billion from a single tweet

Tesla Ceo Elon musk has reportedly added $1.4 billion to his net worth with a single tweet, according to Business Insider. On Tuesday, Musk posted on Twitter that he is considering taking Tesla private at $420 a share, then adding that he has secured funding.

After the twitter announcement stockholders ran to buy shares while they could, which increased Musk’s net worth by over a billion dollars. Stocks closed up 11% at $379.57 USD each, making his net worth a grand total of $25.8 billion USD. Tesla‘s stock rose 25.5% in this months as skeptic investors who bet against Tesla’s stock have lost $3 billion USD on their wagers, meaning Musk has gotten richer in August than his pessimists.