The Moment A Brave Woman Walks Into A Hospital Holding The Snake That Bit Her (Photos)

The woman filling out a registration form at the hospital while grabbing the snake with her thumb and fingers

A young woman who was bitten by a snake has impressed the public in China after catching the reptile with her bare hands before taking it with her to the hospital, Dailymail UK reports.

The woman was captured on camera as she held the slithering animal around her wrist and calmly went to the ER so the medics could identify it at a hospital in eastern China’s Zhejiang Province.

Huang Shengqiang, the ER doctor who treated the woman, said the snake was a non-venomous red-banded snake, adding that there was no swelling around the patient’s wound, so he gave her simple treatment.

Viral pictures taken by the medics show the patient filling out a registration form while grabbing the snake with her thumb and fingers.

‘She is a femme fatale,’ gushed ER nurse, Ma Nina at Jinhua’s Pujiang Hospital as she recalled the incident which occurred during the wee hours on Sunday.

The hospital said in a statement that the patient is around 20 years old.

She told the doctor that she was searching for her dropped phone in the shrubs while being bitten by the snake, which then crawled onto her palm. The woman then caught the snake.

Pujiang Hospital said its doctors had treated many patients suffering from snake bites this summer, but this was the first time that they had seen someone coming into the ER with a live snake.