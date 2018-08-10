Trending

The next president of Nigeria is a youth & his name starts with ‘S’ – Prophet Samuel Akinbodunse (Video)

A Nigerian cleric identified as Prophet Samuel Akinbodunse who is based in South Africa has dropped an interesting prophecy about the 2019 election.

The cleric, in a live service at his South Africa Church, the Freedom for all Nation Outreach General Overseer, made it known that come 2019, Nigeria will have a youth as President and the name of the person starts with ‘S’.

So far, the people who have shown interest in contetesting the 2019 presidential election and whose names start with ‘S’ are the 47-year-old Sowore Omoyele and the 55-year-old Saraki Bukola.

READ  JAMB releases result of Mock UTME

Watch the video below:


You may also like

I Won’t Contest Any Post In 2019 –Lai Mohammed

Beautiful Lady celebrates her birthday in a club in style (photos)

10 feared dead as armed men invade bank in Edo

Lady raises alarm after the N90,000 a customer paid to her changed into something else (Video)

I didn’t need WAEC result for admission into US varsity —Adeleke

#PVC: Impressive! KRAKS MEDIA Management Gives Employees a Day Off to Get Their PVC

Ekiti Governorship Election Petition Pasted On Notice Board At State High Court

Meet Nigerian Engineer Who Survives By Begging In Italy

Check Out Prophet TB Joshua’s Dream About 2019 General Elections

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *