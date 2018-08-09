The next president of Nigeria is a youth & his name starts with ‘S’ – Prophet Samuel Akinbodunse (Video)

A Nigerian cleric identified as Prophet Samuel Akinbodunse who is based in South Africa has dropped an interesting prophecy about the 2019 election.

The cleric, in a live service at his South Africa Church, the Freedom for all Nation Outreach General Overseer, made it known that come 2019, Nigeria will have a youth as President and the name of the person starts with ‘S’.

So far, the people who have shown interest in contetesting the 2019 presidential election and whose names start with ‘S’ are the 47-year-old Sowore Omoyele and the 55-year-old Saraki Bukola.

Watch the video below: