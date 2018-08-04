There’ll Be No Peace In The Senate Until Saraki Resigns – Senator Abu Ibrahim

NASS Abuja

While speaking with journalists on Thursday in Abuja, an APC senator representing Katsina South, Senator Abu Ibrahim, boasted that the Senate will not witness peace if Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki fails to resign from his present position.

According to a report by Vanguard, the Senator said since the Senate President has dumped his party, the All Progressives Congress, for the Peoples Democratic Party, it would be honourable for him to relinquish his present position if he loves Nigeria and if he is patriotic and a democrat.

“Well, I think it is commendable that he has left the party. He has chosen the path of survival because it is the issue of political survival not any thing for Nigeria.

“But next is for him to resign as Senate President because by all conventions all over the world the majority party produces the leadership; Senate President, the majority leader and others.

“Again, let him be gentleman enough and resign as Senate President. If he doesn’t (resign) we will never have peace in that Senate because it is absolutely clear that APC has majority to produce the leadership.

“I hear the PDP claiming majority but it is crystal clear that APC has majority. We will have more members. We will have elections. We will have the two members. We also have some alliance with APGA. It is clear that APC has majority.

“APC with majority should produce the leadership in the Senate. 49 cannot produce the leadership. Saraki should go the whole hog and resign as Senate President,” Senator Ibrahim said.

On the allegation that some senators attempted to break into the Senate chamber on Wednesday to reconvene plenary he said, ”how do you break into the chamber? If we like we can reconvene legally because it is legal for us to reconvene.

“We don’t need to break into the chamber when we have the number. I will never subscribe to that.

“We can reconvene, the rules are there that if we are up to 30 we can reconvene. Why should we break into the chamber when we can reconvene legally and do what we want to do.

“It is legal. I don’t see why anybody should contemplate that we can break into the chamber. I don’t know about it and even if I know about it I will say it is unwise.

“Like I said, the rules are there that if we are 30 we can reconvene and do what we want to do. If the leadership does not ask for peace, it will not get peace. Peace is a function of leadership.

“I have been in the Senate for about four times. I can’t allow anybody to manipulate me. I can’t take it.

“Nobody was elected as Senate President. We all came here as Senators. So we have equal footing. We gave you leadership. If you fail to give us the right leadership and if majority of us don’t want you any more, you have to leave. Saraki was elected by us. At any time majority of us say he should go he has to go.”

On whether the level of defections would affect the APC he said, ”here are some losses that will give you sleepless night. There are others that will not give you sleepless night. We have made out calculation, I am confident that that we will not lose.

“For the past two years, Saraki has undermined the government. He has allowed frivolous motions to attack the President and the government. His continued stay as Senate President does not augur well for the APC government.

“Somebody in the same party and the same government he has never seen any thing good in the President.”

Asked if it is only change of leadership that will bring peace to the Senate he said; “How can we 53 allow a renegade to control us? No, we cannot allow that.”

