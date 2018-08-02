There’s Never A Right Time To Commit Suicide – Ubi Franklin, Banky W Speak On Depression

While speaking at a masterclass event themed “Dealing with Depression”, Made Men Music Group (MMMG)record label founder, Ubi Franklin, shared a personal history of depression.

Ubi who spoke on the masterclass which was focused on the principles of human flourishing, well-being and living a life leveraging positive emotions, healthier habits and powerful self-awareness practices, shared stories about his previous suicidal thoughts.

According to TheCable, the father-of-one explained the need to avoid creating negative pictures in the mind or attaching importance to specific dates that represent bad moments, but instead use such days or moments as an impetus for success.

He said: “There’s never a right moment to commit suicide. It’s all about the mind. Depression is usually created through silent pressure which will create a negative mindset, perception, or the compulsion to live our lives in order not to disappoint our parents, families or communities.”

Popular singer, Banky W, who also spoke at the event, shared a deeply personal exploration of how he dealt with and overcame depression, and recommended a “love yourself enough to try” attitude to life.

In a joint session, Gbonjubola Abiri, a psychiatrist, medical doctor and member of Joy, Inc.’s advisory board, and Gbemisola Ogunrinde, a psychologist and member of the Central Working Committee at Joy, Inc. engaged participants on therapeutic mechanisms towards preventing and overcoming depression.

“No one is immune to depression, so as long as you have a brain, you can succumb to it. Some people are vulnerable due to their biological condition, or any other facet, which many therapists have to look out for.

“It can also be a combination of different factors, so it becomes necessary that to address the issue, every professional needs to find out the source of the problem.”

Ogunrinde added that “victims of depression need to open up and talk to people – that way, it becomes easy to identify the problem”.

