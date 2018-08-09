Metro News, Trending

This is wickedness! Mixed reactions trail Efcc’s decision to freeze Benue and Akwa Ibom states accounts


The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC yesterday, August 8th, froze all the accounts of Akwa Ibom state. This is the latest in the account freezing series, as all the account of Benue state were frozen on Tuesday.

A lot of sentiments have accompanied the news, and many Nigerians have either lambasted the anti-corruption body for the decision or have sought an explanation.

Some Nigerians on Twitter, couldn’t hold their anger, as they backlashed the All Progressives Congress, APC for trying to coerce people to stay in the party by unconventional means.

See some reactions below


