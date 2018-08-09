This is wickedness! Mixed reactions trail Efcc’s decision to freeze Benue and Akwa Ibom states accounts



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC yesterday, August 8th, froze all the accounts of Akwa Ibom state. This is the latest in the account freezing series, as all the account of Benue state were frozen on Tuesday.

A lot of sentiments have accompanied the news, and many Nigerians have either lambasted the anti-corruption body for the decision or have sought an explanation.

Some Nigerians on Twitter, couldn’t hold their anger, as they backlashed the All Progressives Congress, APC for trying to coerce people to stay in the party by unconventional means.

In my opinion, Ibrahim Magu may be passionate about his duties but man is messing up the anticorruption drive of this admin partly maybe bcos he has the mandate to do whatever he deems fit. Freezing the accounts of Benue and Akwa Ibom is very stupid, I would sack him like Daura — SoulJah (@jeffphilips1) August 9, 2018

EFCC freezes Benue and Akwa Ibom states accounts. Their only crime is deciding they don't want to be part of APC, Satan's preferred political party. Osinbanjo will soon say the presidency is not aware. He should sack himself. — Babasola Kuti (@SKSolaKuti) August 8, 2018

Benue doesn't have money, it's why I can't pay salaries -Ortom

EFCC has frozen empty accounts abi?

See, make I hear pim.

Just pim — ibn Madaki (@Ibnmadaki) August 8, 2018

The freezing of Benue and Akwa Ibom States accounts by the @officialEFCC is illegal, unconstitutional, overtly wicked and cannot be justified under any guise within the clear dictates and contemplation of our laws and practice as a nation. @realDonaldTrump @USEmbassyAbuja pic.twitter.com/tkxRjOmqBH — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) August 8, 2018

Freezing the accounts of the Benue and Akwa-Ibom Govts is a clear and direct threat to democracy and EFCC must be called to order. The defection of the Benue Gov. can be responded to politically but not with illegality and this is an issue every sane Nigerian should condemn. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) August 9, 2018

Government is basically using EFCC as the instrument with which to force the Benue and Akwa Ibom State Governors to defec to APC. Once this holds, expect every Governor to be an APC member by next year looool. And some bastards swear it is change. Eti werey — Wakiri The Wag (@Oddy4real) August 8, 2018