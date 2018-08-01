Tiffany Haddish claims she was raped by police cadet at 17

In a new interview with Glamour Magazine, Tiffany Haddish claims she was raped by a police cadet when she was 17 years old. The female comedian & actress opened up about the traumatic event in her new cover story, saying it put her in a messed up place and that she had to go to counseling afterwards.

“That whole experience put me in such a messed-up place for a long time, and I ended up going to counseling, […] I notice that men are afraid of women that are aggressive. So to protect myself I become semi-aggressive, […] You hear about, ‘Tiffany always hitting on somebody,’ but that’s to keep them from hitting on me.”

Tiffany said she reported the incident at the time to authorities, but nothing came out of it. She added that she wants to help victims of sexual assault moving forward, but wants to do more than just be a spokesperson for the cause.

“Me just yelling out people’s names with no thought behind it is pointless. I need a plan,” […] I could be a voice, but what’s a voice going to do—just keep talking? Or is there action behind it?”