Tinubu’s Wife, Senator Oluremi Ordained Assistant Pastor Of Redeemed Christian Church (Photos)

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was at the 66th Annual Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).His wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, was ordained during the convention; and the APC leader was there to witness the event.


