Tiwa Savage Complains Of Loneliness

Mavin Records first lady, despite being in the top two best female African singers, the Afro pop diva gets lonely sometimes too. In a recent post captured on her Instastory, Tiwa Savage revealed the true state of things with her at the moment. She recently dropped a banging tune ‘Lova Lova’ with Duncan Mighty but apparently her Mr Lova Lova is missing.

She wrote ‘Only thing missing is Mr #LovaLova‘ in a photo of a beautiful sunset view of a waterfront.

You’ll recall that Tiwa Savage is allegedly pushing through a divorce with estranged husband Teebillz and has been linked romantically with Wizkid earlier in the year. But Mr Lova Lova is missing at the moment.

See photo: