Tiwa Savage Praises Duncan Mighty’s Cooking Skills, Shares Video Of Him In The Kitchen

Tiwa Savage and Duncan Mighty

Pop diva, Tiwa Savage has praised her colleague, Duncan Mighty’s skills in the kitchen. The “Ma Lo” crooner praised Duncan Mighty on her Twitter handle as she shares a video of him cooking.

Duncan Mighty in the kitchen

Savage, who featured, Duncan Mighty in her latest single, shared a video of the self-styled, King of the South cooking, revealing that not only was he good in the music studio, he was also handy in the kitchen.

“Mr lova lova #lovalova BABA you finish food for studio, you come finish for kitchen as well. You too much ooo,” Savage wrote.





Watch the video of Duncan Mighty in the kitchen below: