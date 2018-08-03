Tiwa Savage Stuns Fans With Sultry Poses In Plunging Green Dress (Photos)

Apart from being one of the most popular and most sough after female artistes in Nigeria, Tiwa Savage is also one of the ladies causing serious stir on social media with their fashion sense.

Over time, the “All Over” crooner has often stunned her many fans with photos of herself striking sultry poses.

In these photos she shared on her Instagram page, the mother of one son, is seen sitting on a throne-like chair while rocking a plunging green dress.

As expected, her many fans have taken to her comment section to express their awe at her beauty.

See another photo below:

