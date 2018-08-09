Uncategorized, Viral

Toke Makinwa goes nude to publicize new business line Glow By TM

OAP, Toke Makinwa took to her Instagram page to post a completely nude picture of herself.

She simply captioned the photo:

When you glow there is nothing to hide #InvestinyourGlow13.08.2018 cc @glowbytm

Different reaction trailed the photo with some supporing her and others against her.

See reactions below:

Against her;

***that’s the problem with us today. We would clearly see our brothers and sisters going astray but instead of cautioning them, we’ll keep quiet because it’s mainstream and we’re all not “perfect”. Calling someone to order is referred to as “judging” or “criticizing” because it’s their body or their way of life. I’m not judging, I’m just saying we must not preach one thing and do another thing.

*** Non of my business but this clearly is part of the new world demonic agenda to destroy what is left of Africa. They have succeded in eroding african culture, now they are wiping out morals. You probably did this, because Kim, beyonce etc do it and get applauded. But their fabric isnt the same as yours. Theirs have been ripped apart. Don’t fall for the deception.

READ  My Disturbing Experience With My Girlfriend's Mother Who Is A Single Mom - Nigerian Man

***f there is nothing to hide, why can’t I see your pussy, uncultured woman

In support;

*** I don’t see anything wrong with this!!! Yes she is a Christian, a grown up woman, and yes we young ladies look up to her.. she is promoting her brand!!! And who are y’all that are judging.

*** Women should be allowed to express themselves whichever way the chose to, this is not been naked in my opinion


Tags

You may also like

Ini Edo sparks engagement speculations as she flaunts ring (Photos)

“Put ego aside and submit to your woman” – Gideon Okeke gives marriage advise to men

‘Don’t just pray, pray the Word’ – Tonto Dikeh tells her fans as she slays in new photos

‘A wife is a screed job, Put ego aside & submit’ – Gideon Okeke issues advice to Nigerian men

I stand a better chance of being the first Igbo president – Governor Rochas Okorocha

First photo of Davido’s newly acquired private jet

Mayorkun acquires a brand new Porsche (Photos)

Medicals Worker Go On Strike As Psychiatric Patient Stabs Two Nurses And Beats Doctor To Coma In Ondo State

“I am more favoured to become the first Igbo President” – Governor, Rochas Okorocha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *