Toke Makinwa reveals why she went nude for campaign shoot

Following the uproar which greeted her nude campaign shoot for her soon to be launched brand, Glow by TM, Nigerian media personality,Toke Makinwa has revealed what the brand is really about .

She wrote today,

“Worked so hard on my own skin care line, I can’t wait to share it with you all. The journey to clean, brighter, clearer, is no joke, I’ve had points where my whole skin fell apart and as a product Junkie, I’ll try on different ones just looking for that magic been to a lot of beauty fairs too.

“Then I met Buluwa, partnering with a million dollar company to create skin solutions has been such a ride, join me on a ride to glowing skin, we are live @glowbytm

www.glowbytm. com worldwide baby, we are just getting started.