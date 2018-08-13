Uncategorized, Viral

Toke Makinwa reveals why she went nude for campaign shoot

Following the uproar which greeted her nude campaign shoot for her soon to be launched brand, Glow by TM, Nigerian media personality,Toke Makinwa has revealed what the brand is really about .

She wrote today,

“Worked so hard on my own skin care line, I can’t wait to share it with you all. The journey to clean, brighter, clearer, is no joke, I’ve had points where my whole skin fell apart and as a product Junkie, I’ll try on different ones just looking for that magic been to a lot of beauty fairs too.

READ  Nigerian Lady reveals how she faked an orgas-m to get enough cab money “just to go home”, after a disappointing sex

“Then I met Buluwa, partnering with a million dollar company to create skin solutions has been such a ride, join me on a ride to glowing skin, we are live @glowbytm
www.glowbytm. com worldwide baby, we are just getting started.


Tags

You may also like

“Fine girl like us na big belle men dey rush us” – Nkechi Blessing Says

“I Was Bounced From Alibaba’s Show In 2017” – MC Lively

Bambam flaunts hot legs as she and Lolu meet Osinbajo’s daughter In Lagos (Photos)

Singer Pepenazi reacts to man who battered his wife over food

‘President Buhari has destroyed this nation beyond imagination in just 3yrs’ – Charly Boy

“Fine geh like us, Na big belle men dey rush us” – Nkechi Blessing

FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup: Falconets seizes Quarter Final ticket from China

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross-river state increases NYSC members’ allowance

‘Your soft nature is always mistaken for weakness’ – Rosy Meurer writes as she appreciates Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *