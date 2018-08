TheInfo.NG

Nollywood actress and acclaimed born again Christian, Tonto Dikeh has been embroiled in a sexual scandal with South African pastor, Shepherd Bushiri. The actress was called out on Instagram by two social media users after she posted a photo of the pastor to “welcome” him. READ ALSO: 5 profitable businesses you can start with just […]

Tonto Dikeh accused of sleeping with Popular South African pastor for ₦18 Million (Photos)

Olusanjo A.