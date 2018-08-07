Tonto Dikeh accused of sleeping with South African pastor, Shepherd Bushiri for ₦18 Million

Nollywood actress and acclaimed born again Christian, Tonto Dikeh has been embroiled in a sexual scandal with South African pastor, Shepherd Bushiri.

The actress was called out on Instagram by two social media users after she posted a photo of the pastor to “welcome” him.

She wrote, “Welcome home papa we celebrate you.”

Reacting, one of the users mentioned her handle to accuse her of going to South Africa to meet with the clergyman.

The user identified as James Mimi alleged that the actress got intimate with the pastor in exchange for N18 million and refused to settle one Lady Golfer who facilitated their meeting.

He then cursed the pastor and the actress for “fooling” everyone into thinking they are born again.

See the post below: