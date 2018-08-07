Entertainment

Tonto Dikeh accused of sleeping with South African pastor, Shepherd Bushiri for ₦18 Million

Nollywood actress and acclaimed born again Christian, Tonto Dikeh has been embroiled in a sexual scandal with South African pastor, Shepherd Bushiri.

The actress was called out on Instagram by two social media users after she posted a photo of the pastor to “welcome” him.

She wrote, “Welcome home papa we celebrate you.”

Reacting, one of the users mentioned her handle to accuse her of going to South Africa to meet with the clergyman.

READ  Davido’s 2nd Baby Mama, Amanda Throws Shades At Him And His “Hoes”, Sophia Momodu Fires Back

The user identified as James Mimi alleged that the actress got intimate with the pastor in exchange for N18 million and refused to settle one Lady Golfer who facilitated their meeting.

He then cursed the pastor and the actress for “fooling” everyone into thinking they are born again.

See the post below:


You may also like

Jenifa’s Diary actress, Toyo Baby’s parents finally reconcile after 17 years of divorce

Sex therapist, Jaaruma blasts Paul Okoye’s wife, Anita for seeking her help in private

9ice’s Ex-Wife, Toni Payne Still Searching For True Love 7 Years After Their Divorce

“Stop this habit of asking people to get married because their age-mates are married” – Juliet Ibrahim

“I’m a proud Catholic…. No need to Judge” – John Dumelo to People Accusing him of Idolatry over Instagram Post

If I handle Bobrisky, he’ll turn straight-Cossy Ojiakor

Linda Ikeji set to receive a honorary doctorate degree from Georgia university

Peter Okoye flaunts mansion, car fleet to inspire and motivate fans

Check out photos of Mr 2kay’s new Lexus car worth N10M!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *