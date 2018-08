Tonto Dikeh laments after Arik air delayed her flight for over 7hours., calls them destiny killers

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to her instagram to slam Arik air after her flight was delayed for over 7hours.

According to her flight which was scheduled for 10:30am was changed to 6pm, even after delaying the flight for one hour.

She wrote,

“DEAR ARIK @flyarikair,

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR MAKING HARD WORKING NIGERIANS LOSE THEIR HARD EARN MONEY AND INCOME ALL BECAUSE WE CHOOSE TO FLY/TRUST WITH YOU??

“I BOUGHT AN EARLY FLIGHT BECAUSE I HAD AN EARLY APPOINTMENT I CLDNT AFFORD TO MISS BUT THANKS TO YOUR SHITTY SERVICES I AM FORCED TO LOOSE MILLIONS OF NARIA AND DISAPPOINT A MULTITUDE OF PEOPLE..

YOU DONT DESERVE TO BE IN OPERATION…

“YOU ARE VERY LAZY, YOUR SERVICES ARE WEAK,HORRIBLE AND UNPROFESSIONAL AND ABOVE ALL YOU ARE A DESTINY KILLER AND TIME WASTER…

DEAR ARIK,YOU ARE DISRESPECTFUL…

“DEAR ARIK,SUING YOU IS A WASTE OF MY TIME..

BUT BE SURE THAT NOW ADVOCATE FOR #SAYNOTOARIKLINE AKA #DESTINYKILLERS □□□

HOW THE HELL DO YOU CHANGE A FLIGHT SCHEDULED FOR 10:30AM TO 6PM??

“AFTER DELAYING THE FLIGHT FOR AN HOUR…

□□□

“OOOPS MY BAD WASNT ARIK THE AIRLINE THAT MADE A BRIDE MISS HER OWN WEDDING LAST YEAR OR SO???”