Entertainment, Gossip, Uncategorized

Tony Tetuila Loses Mother

Nigerian Veteran Singer, Anthony Olanrewaju Awotoye, better known as Tony Tetuila has lost his mother.

The ‘hit my car’ crooner took to Instagram to share the sad news, revealing that she passed away on Tuesday, July 31st.

He shared;

Maami,GOD took you to a better place yesterday, heaven gained a beautiful angel……Rest in peace in JESUS Name Amen.you will always be on my mind…there is no one like you maami.oh my GOD 💔

May her soul rest in peace .

READ  Video: Fani-Kayode Blasts Yerima For Saying A Girl Is Ripe For Marriage Once She Starts Menstruating

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Nollywood actress, Tosin Abiola graduates with a first class in UK university

Flavour and ex-MBGN, Anna Banner celebrate their daughter, Sophia as she clocks 3

Loved-up photos of Charly Boy’s daughter Dewy and her lesbian partner SJ

Huddah Monroe explains why she stopped flaunting her cars on the Gram

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 1st August

Ndidi Carries Both Musa And Iheanacho On His Back During Training (Photo)

Tony Tetuila Loses Mom

Nollywood actress, Tosin Abiola bags a first class in UK university

10 Facts About Nwankwo Kanu As He Celebrate His 42nd Birthday Today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *