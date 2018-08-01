Tony Tetuila Loses Mother

Nigerian Veteran Singer, Anthony Olanrewaju Awotoye, better known as Tony Tetuila has lost his mother.

The ‘hit my car’ crooner took to Instagram to share the sad news, revealing that she passed away on Tuesday, July 31st.

He shared;

Maami,GOD took you to a better place yesterday, heaven gained a beautiful angel……Rest in peace in JESUS Name Amen.you will always be on my mind…there is no one like you maami.oh my GOD 💔

May her soul rest in peace .

