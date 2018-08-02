Too Much Money: Beautiful Actress, Mimi Orjiekwe Acquires New Range Rover Autobiography (Photo)

Nigerian actress, Mimi Orjiekwe, has acquired a new Range Rover Autobiography for herself as she flaunts it online.
Mimi Orjiekwe
Mimi Orjiekwe, a beautiful Nigerian actress, has just gotten herself a choice car and has shown it off on social media.
The actress bought herself a Range Rover autobiography thought to be valued at over N40million.
Mimi made the announcement of her new acquisition on her Instagram account on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.
READ Touching Story Of Nigerian Soldier Who Lost His Leg After Running Into An IED While Fighting Boko Haram (Photos)
“#levelup# baby touched ground,” she wrote as the caption of a picture of the automobile, which she shared.
Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria