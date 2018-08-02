Local News

Too Much Money: Beautiful Actress, Mimi Orjiekwe Acquires New Range Rover Autobiography (Photo)

Nigerian actress, Mimi Orjiekwe, has acquired a new Range Rover Autobiography for herself as she flaunts it online.

Mimi Orjiekwe

Mimi Orjiekwe, a beautiful Nigerian actress, has just gotten herself a choice car and has shown it off on social media.

The actress bought herself a Range Rover autobiography thought to be valued at over N40million.

Mimi made the announcement of her new acquisition on her Instagram account on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

“#levelup# baby touched ground,” she wrote as the caption of a picture of the automobile, which she shared.

