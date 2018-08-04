Too Much Money: Davido’s Official DJ, Ecool, Gifts Himself A Gold Rolex Oyster Perpetual Watch (Photos)

Popular Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Ecool is having the time of his life at the moment and this is so apparent in his posts on social media.

DJ Ecool who is pop star, Davido’s official Disc Jockey, recently took to his social media accounts to show off his new watch which he just gifted himself after working so hard for it.

The DJ bought himself the expensive gold Rolex Oyster Perpetual watch thought to cost nothing less than N5 million.