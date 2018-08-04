Local News

Too Much Money: Davido’s Official DJ, Ecool, Gifts Himself A Gold Rolex Oyster Perpetual Watch (Photos)

Popular Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Ecool is having the time of his life at the moment and this is so apparent in his posts on social media.

DJ Ecool who is pop star, Davido’s official Disc Jockey, recently took to his social media accounts to show off his new watch which he just gifted himself after working so hard for it.

The DJ bought himself the expensive gold Rolex Oyster Perpetual watch thought to cost nothing less than N5 million.

READ  Cardi B Finally Shows off Pregnancy, Debuts Baby Bump (VIDEO)

According to him, he had been working too hard and just had to gift himself the watch.

“Been working too hard. Had Gift to myself! Blessings.” he wrote

Fans have taken over his comment section to congratulat him on his new acquisition. 

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Shocking: Lagos Teachers Exposed After Stealing Their Students’ School Fees

Senior Pastor Sacked For Sleeping With Female Church Members In Lagos

APC Lawmakers Offered N150m Each To Impeach Saraki And Dogara – Timi Frank

2019 Elections: God Will Not Forgive Me If I Support Atiku – Olusegun Obasanjo

Singer, Dr. Sid And Beautiful Wife Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary With Amazing Throwback Video

Jealous Husband Kills Man Accused Of Sleeping With His Wife In Lagos (Photo)

Woman’s Skin Starts Peeling After Getting New Tattoo (Graphic Photos)

EFCC Goes After Former JAMB Directors After FG Panel Uncovered N8 Billion Fraud

Why Akpabio Is Threatening To Dump PDP – Source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *