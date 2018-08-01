Too Much Money: Popular Actor, Fred Nuamah Buys N73m Porsche Car For His Beautiful Wife (Photos)

A famous Ghanaian actor, Fred Nuamah, has bought an expensive Porsche car for his stunning wife to celebrate her.

Fred Nuamah and his wife, Martekor Nuamah

Fred Nuamah, a popular Ghanaian actor and producer, is trending after he surprised his wife with an expensive car.

The actor who is also the founder of Ghana Movie Awards, reportedly splashed cash on a brand new Porsche Cayenne Turbo for his beautiful wife, Martekor Nuamah.

The Porsche car

Fred reportedly purchased the ride for a whopping $200,000.

Below is a video of the car as shared by Ameyaw TV: