Toyin Lawani Throws A Thinly Veiled Shade At Bobrisky

Celebrity stylist and fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani appears to have taken a swipe at popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky whom she is not on good terms with.

The Tiannah Empire boss took to Instagram to hint that she might soon style Rodrigo Alves – the UK based man who has had at least 59 plastic surgeries and ribs removed to look like a doll.

The fashion designer referred to Rodrigo as the ‘authentic male barbie’ – a title Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky currently refers to himself as.

See her post below:

