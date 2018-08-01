Tragedy As Village Head’s Stomach Is Slashed With Motor Saw By Rival In Lagos (Photo)

Gani Thomas

A machine operator identified as Samson Tueei, was yesterday, arraigned at an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court for allegedly slashing the stomach of a Baale with a motor saw.

The 60-year-old Tueei, of Sore Community in Takwa Bay, Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of assault and infliction of bodily harm.

Prosecuting Sergeant Godspower Ehizoba alleged that the defendant committed the offence at about 7:45pm on July 19 at Sore Community.

He said the incident occurred during a dispute between Tueei and Gani Thomas, over who should be Baale. The stool was given to Thomas.

“The defendant assaulted the Baale by cutting his stomach with a motor saw,” the prosecutor said.

According to him, the offence contravened Sections 170(2) and 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Tueei pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate T.A. Idowu granted him N200,000 bail, with two sureties in the like sum.

She adjourned till October 11.

