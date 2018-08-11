Travis Scottt gifts his wifey, Kylie a ’90s Rolls Royce Silver Wraith for her 21st birthday (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Woke up to a little fairytale. Thank you baby – those were the exact words of young business woman, Kylie Jenner after her babydaddy-cum-lover surprised her with a one of a kind birthday gift.

American rapper, Travis Scottt surprised Kylie with a Rolls Royce Silver Wraith from the 1900s.

This was a gift for her 21st birthday and he presented it to her with her garden full of red roses.

Earlier, Travis Scottt had described Kylie as his wifey in his lovely birthday message to her, calling her his heart, rib, toes and all.

See more photos below:

Swipe to watch the videos below: