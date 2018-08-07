Trending Video: Wale Turner – Freaky Friday (Cover)

Internet sensation and self acclaimed “hottest” rapper Wale Turner is back!

Wale turner who made his breakthrough via the social media platform, instagram has just released his rendition of Lil dicky’s Freaky Friday with a viral video as he enthuses Yoruba rap on this cover.

Staying true to his music artistry, Wale Turner with in depth vocal dexterity and tremendous diversity delivers above par as usual on this cover with his distinct lyrics and funny word play.

Alongside the audio version is a video filmed by ace cinematographer Avalon Okpe.

Without wasting any time listen to Wale turner’s Freaky Friday.

AUDIO