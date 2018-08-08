Tuface Idibia reacts to DSS National Assembly invasion

Legendary musician, Innocent Idibia, better known as Tuface has reacted to the siege on the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS.

News broke Tuesday morning that masked DSS personnel had blocked all entrances into the National Assembly complex as well as mounted sentry near the legislative house to provide cover for the impeachment of the presiding officers of the Senate by senators of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

As expected, the polity soon became heated and Nigerians became divided in their opinions of what was going on in the National Assembly.

However, Tuface, via his Twitter handle, urged Nigerians not to be deceived by the impeachment drama staged by the senior lawmakers, adding that the politicians had lost every sense of shame in their game of maneuvering.

The music artiste tweeted: “Only a few knew exactly what went down at the National Assembly.

“Now, poor Nigerians are fighting each other.

“Please, don’t let these politicians fool you. There’s no shame in their game anymore.”

It could be recalled that last year, Tuface pulled out of his planned protest to the National Assembly and the State House, Aso Villa over the hardship faced by the masses.