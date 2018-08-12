Entertainment

Two Horrible Things That Happened At Davido’s Show In Namibia (Video)

DMW boss, Davido traveled to Namibia for a show on Saturday the 11th of August 2018. The singer’s show which held at Dr Sam Njuoma Stadium was attended by thousands of audiences. However, things started to fall apart after the crowd went a little wild in the middle of his performance.

First, an overzealous fan was roughly thrown off the stage by Davido’s bodyguard, then the singer slipped and fell while performing as the singer’s manager, Asa Asika took over the Dj work from Ecool.

Davido reportedly lost his shoes while performing.

Watch the video below for more details.


