Football, Trending

U20 World Cup; Nigerians React As Falconets Qualify For Quarterfinals


The U20 Falconents had to dig deep to grind out a draw against the Chinese team who took the lead just before the half time break.

The Falconets faced an uphill task of getting back into the game as the Chinese defence looked very solid and assured until the 94th minute when the unexpected happened through Rashidat Ajibade by putting the ball into the back of the net.

Nigerians have however taken to the social media to celebrate this girls.

See what they are saying below;

