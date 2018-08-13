U20 World Cup; Nigerians React As Falconets Qualify For Quarterfinals



The U20 Falconents had to dig deep to grind out a draw against the Chinese team who took the lead just before the half time break.

The Falconets faced an uphill task of getting back into the game as the Chinese defence looked very solid and assured until the 94th minute when the unexpected happened through Rashidat Ajibade by putting the ball into the back of the net.

Nigerians have however taken to the social media to celebrate this girls.

See what they are saying below;

That keeper can save our economy.. Olorun — Adejare (@altdaminista) August 13, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It is not over till its over.

We move to the next round.

Nija we die there #U20wwc — Ali Galadanci (@galadanci9) August 13, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

While our politicians are behaving like children…some responsible citizens are doing the country proud.

Well done girls💪💪💪 — Tunde Aji (@dave_tunde) August 13, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Up Falconets, we are proud of you. carry go! — Ime Udofa (@ime_udofa) August 13, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

@NGSuperEagles learn from these ladies o. Playing football to the very last minute. Unusual of an African team playing actively to the very last minute. Congrats Babes we proud of you!!! — DeSanya(saxoMaestro) (@desanyasax) August 13, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

😂…it is well bro… This is Nigeria 😊. But the girls really fight and equalized at 90+4 min. just 1min. to end the game. So sweet… I wish them all the best #falconet — Freeman (@Caringfreeman) August 13, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

What a way to qualify for the knockout stage! Up Falconets….Up Nigeria — Kunle Adeyemi (@hakeedex) August 13, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Am in love with Nnadozie Chiamaka… — Chigozie Diho Uzoma (@_Diho) August 13, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js