UEFA Super Cup; Real Madrid Touch Down Tallin

The Real Madrid team have landed in (Tallin)Estonia where they would take on Atlectico Madrid in the UEFA Super cup fnal.

The UEFA super cup is a match between Champions Leaue winner and the Europa leauge winner.

This match would be important to them (Real madrid) because it stands as a reality for check for them after they lost Ronaldo(their highest goal scorer) to Juventus and Zidane, their coach also resigned after guiding them to a record third straight Champions league victory.

The match would be played on Wednesday, August 15.