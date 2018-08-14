Football, Trending

UEFA Super Cup; Real Madrid Touch Down Tallin

The Real Madrid team have landed in (Tallin)Estonia where they would take on Atlectico Madrid in the UEFA Super cup fnal.

The UEFA super cup is a match between Champions Leaue winner  and the Europa leauge winner.

This match would be important to them (Real madrid)  because it stands as a reality for check for them after they lost Ronaldo(their highest goal scorer)  to Juventus and Zidane, their coach also resigned after guiding them to a record third straight Champions league victory.

READ  Seun Kuti blasts Obasanjo over open letter to President Muhammadu

The match would be played on Wednesday, August 15.

 


You may also like

I call on Buhari to neutrally investigate Nass invasion – Saraki

Bricklayer jailed for breaking into Oyo Government House

Benue lecturer arrested for raping housemaid

Fake University of Ibadan Professor arrested over N1million scam

‘I Decided To Join Army By Myself’ – Fake Soldier Caught Living In Military Barracks

Ahmed Musa Scores Stunning Goal For New Saudi Arabian Club (Video)

‘Bad Luck Is Following Nigeria Because Of APC’s Witchcraft Logo’ – Retired Colonel

Man Arrested After Breaking Into His Church To Steal In Ibadan

“Never take some friends to where your bread is buttered” – Lilian Esoro says

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *