Undergraduate buys N1million worth of phones with fake credit alert; declared wanted by SARS

An undergraduate student of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Eric Idowu has been accused by one Azeez Bakare, a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), of absconding with phones valued at N1million, after allegedly purchasing the products with a fake credit alert.

According to reports, Idowu had on Thursday, August 2, 2018, allegedly used a fake name, Leonard Adegoke, to order for the items from Bakare.

Bakare, 22, said Idowu had remained elusive since the items were delivered to him at his house.

He said:

“Apart from being a corps member, I run a mobile phone business. On Thursday, August 2, around 4.30pm, I received a call from a customer, who identified himself as Leonard Adeleke. He ordered for three used iPhone 8 Plus and one brand new iPhone X. The address he gave me was no 20, University Road, Abule-Oja, Yaba, Lagos. I went there to deliver the goods around 7pm the same day.

“When I got there, I followed him to the front of his room where he checked the phones to see if they were working perfectly. After he was convinced, he collected the phones and asked for my account number, which I provided. A minute later, he showed me a debit alert on his phone and said the money had been transferred into my account.

“Both of us waited for me to receive the alert on my phone. While waiting, he said he wanted to go downstairs to turn on his generator. That was the last time I saw him as he ran away. When I searched around and could not find him. I called his telephone number, but it was switched off.”

Bakare, who said he had petitioned the Sabo Police Station on the incident, noted that one Adeleke Adegoke who lived in the house had been arrested.

“Later, I used the True Caller app on my phone to dial the number Leonard Adegoke used in placing his order. The app revealed his picture and real name as Eric Idowu.

“I showed Adeleke, who recognised Idowu from the picture. Adeleke said Idowu used to stay with the landlord’s son but had disappeared,” he added.

Bakare said it was after Adeleke had called the landlord’s son at the station that the police got a detailed information on Idowu, who was said to be an undergraduate at the University of Lagos.

“I also went to the Computer Village in Ikeja to meet with officials of the phone company because they had reported the case to SARS. I later wrote that the case should be transferred from the Sabo Police Station to SARS.

“I have informed my parents about this case. Till now, I have not paid for the phones, which I got on credit from a phone company, CSE Phones. I want the police to help me get Idowu. I want my goods back or my money and the extra cost I have spent to recover them,” he added.

An official of CSE Phones, Chris Amaru, said his boss, Chuks Mba had ordered him to petition SARS for quick action regarding the matter.

He said:

“Bakare is a known person to the company because we do give him goods on credit and after sales, he gives us the money.

“So when the incident happened, Mr Mba assigned me to report the case at SARS office in Ikeja.”

Spokesperson for University of Lagos, Mrs Taiwo Oloyede, was contacted to confirm if Eric Idowu was a student at the institution, but she said it would be preferable if the police visited the institution to find out about the suspect.

Oloyede said:

“Let the police come to the student affairs division to find out about the boy. I will prefer that arrangement. I will not want to give you that information just like that, I will check; but since you said the police are already involved, our gates are opened for the police to come and make the enquiry.”

Oloyede later called to confirm that there was a student with the name Eric Idowu, adding that she needed a matric number and picture to confirm if the alleged student was a student of UNILAG.

She said:

“We have checked, but you have to get the matriculation number of that person because the Idowu that we are seeing has a different course, different level, in that same faculty. But no two students can have a matriculation number that is the same. If you have a picture, send it to me.

She had yet to reply to the picture sent to her Whatsapp.

The Lagos State Police Publice Relation Officer, CSP Chike Oti, said the police were investigating the case.

He said:

“The case is under investigation; we are making efforts to arrest the boy who defrauded the NYSC member. It is sad that somebody will do something of such to a young man who was trying to be self-reliant.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered SARS to ensure the arrest of the perpetrator of this crime to serve as a deterrent to others.”