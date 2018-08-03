UNICAF SPONSORS THE EXSILIO CONFERENCE

UNICAF is proud to be a supporting sponsor to the upcoming Exsilio Conference at the University of Lagos, on August 9th, 2018. The mentorship conference, designed to prepare students for the challenges awaiting them in the business and career world, once they graduate from university, has invited remarkable personalities, who have excelled in their professional careers, to speak and to mentor participating students. The theme of this year’s Conference is “Success in the 21st century” and 4.000 students are expected to attend.

As a sponsor of the Exsilio Conference, UNICAF offers all invited panel guests and participating university students in their penultimate, or final year, 75% scholarships to study online toward quality undergraduate and postgraduate degrees from the prestigious University of South Wales in the UK and multi-campus Unicaf University. UNICAF also offers students attending the Conference massive scholarships on Professional Short Courses, offered online through Unicaf University.

UNICAF is the most generous scholarship programme available today and aims to assist every eligible individual, who has the wish to study at university but lacks the financial means, to make their dreams come true. UNICAF’s state-of-the-art Virtual Learning Environment provides everything a student needs to complete a high quality degree programme online, from enrolment to graduation. Prospective students can choose from a wide selection of internationally recognised Bachelor, Master’s and PhD degrees. UNICAF aims to impart cutting edge knowledge and skills, which are highly relevant to the modern, global workplace, at a fraction of the original cost, and enables students to ‘earn as they learn’ , by keeping their jobs and salaries throughout their studies.

You can learn more about UNICAF at www.unicaf.org