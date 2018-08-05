Upcoming Actress, Mimisola Daniel reveals she can’t marry a man who is not sexually fit in bed

Fast rising Nollywood Actress Mimisola Daniel in a chat with TheNewsGuru, opened up on her personal issues, her passion for acting and also the most challenging movie role she’s ever played.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

What prompted you to become an actress?

“I have always wanted to be an actress; it is a craft I am very passionate about.”

Tell us about your educational background?

“I had my Primary education at Staff School University Of Ibadan. I then proceeded to Queens School Apata Ibadan for my secondary I am a graduate of Economics from Olabisi Onabanjo University.”

What movie would you say gave you your big break?

“I cannot say I have had my big break. I am still an upcoming actress, working hard to gain ground. My movie ‘Mothers Wish’ definitely helped to some extent.”

What is your most challenging movie role?

“I am yet to get a challenging role, still looking for that movie that will stretch me.”

You said in an interview that you might cheat on a man who is not good in bed. Do you still hold on to that opinion?

“Yes I did. Sex is an integral part of a relationship or marriage, hence my stand on whether I will cheat or not. I wouldn’t marry someone who isn’t sexually fit in bed.”

Leave a Comment…

comments