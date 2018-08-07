Update: DSS allows Lawmakers into National Assembly

The Department of State Services (DSS) has allowed Senators and members of the House of Representatives into the National Assembly premises.

Officials with the DSS had blocked all entrances into the National Assembly, barring the lawmakers from gaining entry into their offices.

The move had reportedly been in cahoots with 30 pro-Buhari senators who are attempting to remove Bukola Saraki from his role as Senate President.

Premium Times reports that among those allowed to gain entrance were Senators Ben Murray-Bruce, Biodun Olujimi, Rafiu Ibrahim, Isa Misau, and Abdullahi Gumel.