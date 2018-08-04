Uriel opens up on how she walked out on a 5-year relationship

Former Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate, Uriel Oputa has opened up on how she walked out on a 5-year relationship.

She said she was forcing marriage on someone who wasn’t destined to be her husband.

This might not be a big deal for some but I'm so proud of myself for the first time since moving to Nigeria. I paid my rent straight up without owing, running from landlord or borrowing. The worst part is I wasn't single then.lol I don't live in a fancy mansion but I'm trying. Little steps I need to work harder. I hold my head up high. Even when I use my beloved taxify. Because I know where I'm going to, this is just a phase.

