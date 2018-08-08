US Dollar Fraudsters Busted In Lagos Hotel, Reveal How They Succeeded In Duping Victims

Two suspected fraudstars identified as George Osagie and Makinde Kudu, have been arrested for duping people with fake dollars and they opened up about how they carried out their operations.
According to PM News, the men were arrested in a popular hotel in Lagos and paraded at the State Police Command, as exhibits recovered from them includes the fake dollars they had used in their operations.
The suspects confessed that they were trained as fraudsters and have duped many people of millions of Naira with fake dollar, adding that they are able to dupe victims by stirring up the greed in them.
Speaking further, they said that once they are able to make prospective victims greedy, they become easy preys, adding that some of the victims believed that they can double their money after they were shown Dollars.
While parading the suspects at the Lagos State Command in Ikeja, the State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, said that on June 28, 2018, the police received information from members of the public that there were some group of persons going around the metropolis defrauding innocent people through magical means.