US Dollar Fraudsters Busted In Lagos Hotel, Reveal How They Succeeded In Duping Victims

Two suspected fraudstars identified as George Osagie and Makinde Kudu, have been arrested for duping people with fake dollars and they opened up about how they carried out their operations.

According to PM News, the men were arrested in a popular hotel in Lagos and paraded at the State Police Command, as exhibits recovered from them includes the fake dollars they had used in their operations.

The suspects confessed that they were trained as fraudsters and have duped many people of millions of Naira with fake dollar, adding that they are able to dupe victims by stirring up the greed in them.

Speaking further, they said that once they are able to make prospective victims greedy, they become easy preys, adding that some of the victims believed that they can double their money after they were shown Dollars.

While parading the suspects at the Lagos State Command in Ikeja, the State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, said that on June 28, 2018, the police received information from members of the public that there were some group of persons going around the metropolis defrauding innocent people through magical means.

Based on the information, operatives from FSARS, Ikeja, and the Command swung into action and arrested them at Nglasia Hotel, Ilasa, Lagos. He said that they were searched and in the process some exhibits were recovered from them which included gallons of liquid label, cash tank of US dollars suspected to be fake and platinum brokers international incorporation documents.

CP Edgal said that during interrogation, they confessed that it was their means of livelihood and they had duped many people because of their greed.

He said that on further investigation, the police discovered that the gang had duped one Victoria Awoniyi of the sum of N5m, Taiwo Kayode lost N300,000 to the fraudsters, Adebisi Adebayo lost N500,000, and many other victims lost money too.

The police boss said that investigations are still ongoing with the aim of arresting other members of the gang for prosecution.