Wait till Buhari finishes second term before contesting presidency – Governor Akeredolu tells Nigerian youths

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday, August 12, called on Nigerian youths who are interested in contesting the 2019 presidential election to wait till 2023 before pushing forward their ambition.

According to the online medium, Sahara Reporters, Governor Akeredolu said the youths would have to wait till after President Buhari completes his second term.

The governor made this known at the 2018 youth day celebration, held at the Adegbemile cultural centre in Akure, Ondo state.

He said if youths want to make any desirable change, he is ready to support them to make the nation better, noting that they can always challenge the status quo with constructive criticism.

He said:

“Let me state it that the youth will have to wait till 2023 before running for the Presidential seat, because this is when Buhari would have completed his second term in the office by God’s grace.

“The older generation may not want to allow you (youth) because they will continue to dream dreams. But you can beat them to it if only you can see visions with your vision and your intellectual capacity.”

Governor Akeredolu said, although, he would support the #NotTooYoungToRun bill, which has now become a law, he said youths must first learn to respect their leaders.

He also promised to support youths to take up leadership positions, adding that they are the future leaders of the country. According to him, there is the need for Nigerian youths to come up with new ideas and initiatives that can develop and move the country forward.

He explained that his sons, who are technological savvy, have always been leading him in all decisions of the state as they are well informed. Akeredolu also advised them to disengage themselves from negative influences that could ruin their future as they advance in society.

The coordinator of the national youth council of Nigeria in Ondo state, Esther Owoeye, said the youths are ready to support a leader that would make youth welfare a priority, noting that they would continue to agitate for their rights and privileges in the society.