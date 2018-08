Waje has written an open letter to young people aspiring to be successful someday.

She wrote the note to inform young people seeking success that the struggle is real and not as glamorous as they think.

The singer said young people think it’s all about wearing makeup, smiling, and taking photos, but it requires hard work.

Sharing the note, she wrote: “What’s your worth? The value you bring? Successful people grind!”

See the open letter below:

