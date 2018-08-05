Wanted Boko Haram leader arrested

Troops of operation Lafiya Dole, yesterday, August 4th, arrested a wanted Boko Haram suspect, Maje Lawan at Banki in Borno State, according to Army spokesman, Texas Chukwu.

The report claims the suspect is number 96 on the wanted list earlier published by the Army.

Maje Lawan was apprehended after he infiltrated into the Internally Displaced Persons camp in the area.

The army has begun preliminary investigation and will be handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.

Chukwu urged Nigerians to be vigilant and to report any suspicious person, movements as well as activities to the law enforcement agents for prompt action.