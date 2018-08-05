Metro News, Trending

Wanted Boko Haram leader arrested

 

Troops of operation Lafiya Dole, yesterday, August 4th, arrested a wanted Boko Haram suspect, Maje Lawan at Banki in Borno State, according to Army spokesman, Texas Chukwu.

The report claims the suspect is number 96 on the wanted list earlier published by the Army.

Maje Lawan was apprehended after he infiltrated into the Internally Displaced Persons camp in the area.

The army has begun preliminary investigation and will be handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.

READ  Tanker Drivers Agree To Remove Vehicles From Apapa Roads Within 48 Hours

Chukwu urged Nigerians to be vigilant and to report any suspicious person, movements as well as activities to the law enforcement agents for prompt action.


You may also like

Lady narrates her scary experience with an invisible man in Lagos

See the erotic message married Nigerian woman sent to comedian Michael Blackson

Jealous 3rd wife stabs husband to death in Lagos

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th August

Comedian Edo Charles finds out he has a daughter 18 Years after her birth

Lady shreds boyfriend’s Call to Bar certificate, destroys his TV because she was angry

See How A Grandmother Fought Thieves Who Tried To Steal Her Car

See How Fighter Jets Destroyed Boko Haram Hideout In Borno

If EFCC wants to be a political party let it apply to INEC – Omokri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *