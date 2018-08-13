Watch the moment Davido shouted out his girlfriend’s name after a lady rushed at him

A video currently trending on the internet shows Davido shouting out Chioma’s name when a female fan rushed to grab and hug him after his show in Namibia yesterday.

The singer shouted out his girlfriend’s name to absolve himself from any wrongdoing just in case someone releases the video from another angle and misinterpretes what happened.

Watch below;

The relationship between Davido and Chioma Avril Rowland has been circulating the internet for quite some time now, especially as it seems like the buzz would never go away and the duo most likely would end up sealing the deal with marriage.