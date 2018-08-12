Entertainment, Trending

WATCH: Wizkid, Tiwa Savage Join Neymar, Ronaldinho, Others In Nike’s New Advert

Nike has a long history and special knack for producing some of the most amazing and jaw dropping adverts in all of sport and their latest effort “Awaken the Phantom” is no different.

The 2 minutes and 36 seconds long visually stunning film, which was dropped on Friday, August 10, and includes a star-studded list of names, focuses on a mysterious footballer and urban legend that transforms into several different players.

Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Kevin De Bruyne, Ronaldinho, Andrea Pirlo, Gennaro Gattuso, Mal Pugh, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Barcelona’s young prodigy Xavi Simons are the footballing favourites at the forefront of the campaign, while Nigerian artists WizKid, MUT4Y and Tiwa Savage are also featured.

It is understood that the advert was directed by Matthew Vaughn of Kingsman and Kick-Ass fame.


