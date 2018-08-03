Local News

What APC Governors Said About Defectors After Aso Rock Meeting With Buhari

While speaking after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday night, the Chairman of APC Governors Forum and Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, said the party has nothing to fear over the recent defections.

Okorocha revealed that Governors elected on  the platform of the ruling  All Progressives Congress (APC), said their position is hinged on the fact that the party was still in the majority both in the states and in both houses of the National Assembly.

He said it was unfortunate that their colleagues from Kwara, Benue and Sokoto left but said it was not surprising.

Okorocha said, “As you are aware, three of our colleagues left the party and we got one in through Ekiti. This is politics, it is unfortunate that they had to go but that has not in any way reduced our party or has touched us in any way. We are still strong, much more stronger and united.

“We have 22 states, 53 Senators, we are still the majority and we are hoping to get more into our party so we are here to let President Buhari know that we are with him and nobody is leaving the party anymore and those who have left, we were aware they will leave many years before now because what they were asking for, the party could not afford to give them.

“But all said and done, we are determined and happy that Nigerians know the truth and our President is in high spirits,” he said.

According to him, President Buhari means well and he is willing to fight corruption adding, “you all know if you are fighting corruption, it will fight back and this is what’s happening. We are here to let him know that we are ready as his foot soldiers.”

Okorocha also called on Nigerians to again vote for President Buhari next year, to enable him complete the good works he has started for the country.

